13 Law Enforcement Officers Killed in Ambush in Mexico

An armed group ambushed and killed greater than a dozen legislation enforcement officers in southwestern Mexico on Monday, together with an area safety secretary and a police chief, including to a hovering variety of lethal assaults in opposition to the police within the area.
The slaughter, in Coyuca de Benítez within the Mexican state of Guerrero, left 13 safety officers useless, together with the municipality’s safety secretary, Alfredo Alonso López, and the director of municipal police, Honorio Salinas Garay, in line with a spokesman for the Guerrero state prosecutor’s workplace.
Guerrero is now the second most harmful state in Mexico for legislation enforcement officers, with greater than 34 killed to date in 2023, in line with Widespread Trigger, a Mexico-based group monitoring the killings of law enforcement officials within the nation. The group stated greater than 340 law enforcement officials had been killed to date this 12 months within the nation, and greater than 400 killed final 12 months.
“We demand justice and nil impunity,” Widespread Trigger stated in a statement.
Whereas President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took workplace promising to make Mexico safer, he has downplayed the violence within the nation and blamed the issue on his predecessors. However the clashes between rival drug organizations have prompted criticism, together with from america. Mr. López Obrador has stated a lot of the violence within the nation is due to america’ incapability to stop weapons from being trafficked south into Mexico. Leaders from each international locations mentioned the roots of such violence throughout high-profile conferences in Mexico Metropolis this month.
Guerrero, a state stricken by turf wars between drug cartel organizations, has notably been harmful for legislation enforcement officers. Mr. Alonso López’s predecessor as safety secretary in Coyuca de Benítez, David Borja Padilla, survived an assassination try in December 2022.
The violence in recent times may be traced to rival drug cartels competing for territory within the state, which incorporates the vacationer space of Acapulco, in addition to a mountainous setting used for rising marijuana and opium poppy, in line with Eduardo Guerrero, a Mexico-based intelligence advisor who works with native governments within the nation. He stated among the criminals within the space had been concentrating on legislation enforcement after the federal authorities constructed a brand new navy facility within the state final 12 months.
“We now have assaults each week,” Mr. Guerrero stated of the drug cartels within the state, which seem to “specialise in killing law enforcement officials.”
The concentrating on of safety officers has turn out to be frequent in Tierra Caliente, a area shared by Guerrero, Michoacán and the State of Mexico, the place conflicts between rival cartels have induced a surge in violence. Two prosecutors in Guerrero had been killed simply days aside in September. A drug gang shot to death 20 people, together with a mayor and his father, within the mountains of Guerrero in October of final 12 months. And gunmen ambushed and massacred 13 legislation enforcement officers in Mexico State in March 2021.
In a video message, Guerrero’s vice prosecutor of investigations, Gabriel Alejandro Hernández Mendoza, stated that safety officers in Coyuca de Benítez had not approached state authorities to report threats made in opposition to them. He added that the prosecutor’s workplace was investigating the killings.
“This prosecutor’s workplace commits itself to hold out all acts of investigation each within the subject and within the workplace, in addition to intelligence actions, with the intention to make clear the information,” he stated.