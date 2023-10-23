13 Law Enforcement Officers Killed in Ambush in Mexico

An armed group ambushed and killed greater than a dozen legislation enforcement officers in southwestern Mexico on Monday, together with an area safety secretary and a police chief, including to a hovering variety of lethal assaults in opposition to the police within the area.

The slaughter, in Coyuca de Benítez within the Mexican state of Guerrero, left 13 safety officers useless, together with the municipality’s safety secretary, Alfredo Alonso López, and the director of municipal police, Honorio Salinas Garay, in line with a spokesman for the Guerrero state prosecutor’s workplace.

Guerrero is now the second most harmful state in Mexico for legislation enforcement officers, with greater than 34 killed to date in 2023, in line with Widespread Trigger, a Mexico-based group monitoring the killings of law enforcement officials within the nation. The group stated greater than 340 law enforcement officials had been killed to date this 12 months within the nation, and greater than 400 killed final 12 months.

“We demand justice and nil impunity,” Widespread Trigger stated in a statement.

Whereas President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took workplace promising to make Mexico safer, he has downplayed the violence within the nation and blamed the issue on his predecessors. However the clashes between rival drug organizations have prompted criticism, together with from america. Mr. López Obrador has stated a lot of the violence within the nation is due to america’ incapability to stop weapons from being trafficked south into Mexico. Leaders from each international locations mentioned the roots of such violence throughout high-profile conferences in Mexico Metropolis this month.