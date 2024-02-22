2 Children Die in Hillside Collapse Near California Dam

Two youngsters have been killed on Thursday when a hillside collapsed close to a dam in Northern California, the authorities stated, days after heavy rainfall pummeled the area.

Round 9 a.m., the Shasta County Sheriff’s Division responded to an space of the Chappie-Shasta Off-Freeway Automobile Space, close to a path and campground, for a report of rocks and particles that had damaged away from the hillside close to a drain culvert, the sheriff’s division said in a statement. The realm, officers stated, is positioned a few quarter of a mile from the Shasta Dam, which spans the Sacramento River simply north of Redding, Calif.

The 2 youngsters, whose names and ages weren’t launched, had fallen down the hillside and have been caught within the particles, the assertion stated. The sheriff’s workplace requested the Bureau of Reclamation, which manages the dam, to briefly cut back water releases to assist with search efforts.

The youngsters have been discovered within the particles and had suffered accidents through the fall, the assertion stated. They have been pronounced lifeless on the scene.