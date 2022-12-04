Home » 2 Ford Mustangs totaling nearly $200K stolen from Upson County dealership
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta Information First) – Thomaston police are investigating after thieves allegedly stole two Ford Mustang automobiles totaling practically $200,000 from the Southern Ford of Thomaston dealership.

A Ford Mustang GT500 Heritage and a blue Ford Mustang GT500 have been each taken in a single day Friday.

“It’s actually a particular automotive, we’re one of many fortunate sellers which have it,” Common Supervisor Chip Richardson mentioned. “The Heritage was a numbered automotive; lower than a thousand of them have been constructed and every part was licensed on it.”

In keeping with Thomaston Police, the thieves broke into the showroom and took not solely the automobiles however the keys to many of the automobiles within the lot.

“I don’t suppose this was somebody coming to do a joyride, they knew what they have been in search of,” Chief Mike Richardson mentioned. “And I don’t suppose these are going to be chopped up wherever, they’re heading someplace.”

The thieves disabled the safety cameras, in keeping with police.

For people who run the dealership, it’s extremely disappointing.

“We’re a small nation city and usually nothing occurs,” Chip Richardson mentioned.

Investigators are asking anybody with data to name Thomaston Police.

There’s a $1,000 reward for any data that results in an arrest.

