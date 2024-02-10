6 Killed in Helicopter Crash in California, Officials Say

A helicopter carrying six individuals crashed and caught on hearth on Friday night time close to the California-Nevada border, killing all of these aboard, the authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration mentioned that the Eurocopter EC130 helicopter crashed at round 10 p.m. native time close to Nipton, Calif., an unincorporated group about 60 miles south of Las Vegas in jap San Bernardino County.

The helicopter departed from Palm Springs, Calif. at 8:45 p.m. native time and it was headed towards Boulder Metropolis, Nev., mentioned Michael Graham, a board member with the Nationwide Transportation Security Board, throughout a information convention on Saturday.

The constitution flight crashed close to Halloran Springs, Calif. round 10:08 p.m., Mr. Graham mentioned, including that each one of these onboard — two crew members and 4 passengers — had been killed. He mentioned that witnesses reported that the helicopter crashed amid wet and wintry circumstances.