6 Killed in Helicopter Crash in California, Officials Say

A helicopter carrying six individuals crashed and caught on hearth on Friday night time close to the California-Nevada border, killing all of these aboard, the authorities said.
The Federal Aviation Administration mentioned that the Eurocopter EC130 helicopter crashed at round 10 p.m. native time close to Nipton, Calif., an unincorporated group about 60 miles south of Las Vegas in jap San Bernardino County.
The helicopter departed from Palm Springs, Calif. at 8:45 p.m. native time and it was headed towards Boulder Metropolis, Nev., mentioned Michael Graham, a board member with the Nationwide Transportation Security Board, throughout a information convention on Saturday.
The constitution flight crashed close to Halloran Springs, Calif. round 10:08 p.m., Mr. Graham mentioned, including that each one of these onboard — two crew members and 4 passengers — had been killed. He mentioned that witnesses reported that the helicopter crashed amid wet and wintry circumstances.
“I’d like to specific our deepest sympathies to the households and family members of those that misplaced their lives on this horrible tragedy,” Mr. Graham mentioned. The names of the individuals who died might be launched after they’re recognized and their relations are notified, officers mentioned.
The flight was operated by Orbic Air LLC, which officers mentioned relies out of Burbank, Calif. The helicopter was final seen close to Barstow, Calif., at 9:49 p.m., in keeping with FlightAware, a flight monitoring service.
The Nationwide Transportation Security Board and F.A.A. are investigating the crash, officers mentioned.
