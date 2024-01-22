6 Nuns kidnapped in Haiti; Pope asks prayers

I name on everybody to cease the violence, which causes a lot struggling to that expensive inhabitants, Pope Francis says.

Six non secular sisters of the Congregation of the Sisters of Sainte-Anne had been kidnapped, together with different vacationers on a minibus, in Haiti on Friday, January 19.

Armed gunmen stopped and boarded the minibus, taking all passengers and the motive force captive. The assault occurred throughout the day within the middle of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Pope Francis made an attraction for his or her launch and for peace within the nation, after he prayed the noon Angelus on January 21:

I’ve discovered with sorrow the information of the kidnapping, in Haiti, of a gaggle of individuals, together with six Spiritual: in earnestly calling for his or her launch, I pray for social concord within the nation and I name on everybody to cease the violence, which causes a lot struggling to that expensive inhabitants.

Within the chaos of Haiti, gangs management as a lot as 80% of the capital, Port-au-Prince. They’ve been blamed for numerous abductions, together with hundreds final yr, based on UN statistics.

In October 2021, 17 missionaries had been kidnapped, apparently by the identical group that earlier within the yr had kidnapped 5 monks.