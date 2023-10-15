6-Year-Old Boy Dead in Anti-Muslim Attack Near Chicago, Police Say

The authorities in suburban Chicago accused a person of fatally stabbing a 6-year-old boy on Saturday and significantly wounding the boy’s mom as a result of they had been Muslim, an assault that officers tied to the violence in Israel and Gaza.

The killing in Illinois alarmed Muslim leaders, who known as on American politicians and journalists to extra absolutely mirror the humanity of Palestinian individuals as they tackle the battle abroad.

“This was straight related to dehumanizing of Palestinians,” stated Abdelnasser Rashid, a Democratic Illinois state consultant who’s Palestinian American.

Investigators in Will County, Sick., southwest of Chicago, described a gory scene. They stated a 71-year-old landlord turned on the boy and his mom, who had been his tenants, at their dwelling in Plainfield Township on Saturday morning, stabbing them repeatedly with a serrated knife that had a seven-inch blade.