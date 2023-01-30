6th Memphis Police Officer, Preston Hemphill, Suspended in Tyre Nichols Death

Law enforcement officials kicked Mr. Nichols within the head, pepper-sprayed him and hit him repeatedly with a baton after pulling him over,at the same time as he confirmed no indicators of preventing again on the movies of the incident launched on Friday. Mr. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died in a hospital three days after the encounter. Officer Hemphill is white; the 5 officers who’ve been charged within the incident are Black.

Officer Preston Hemphill. Credit score… Memphis Police Division, through Reuters

Officer Hemphill’s lawyer, Lee Gerald, stated in a press release that one of many 4 movies of the encounter that have been launched by the town on Friday, labeled Video 1, got here from Officer Hemphill’s physique digital camera.

“He was by no means current on the second scene,” the place officers caught up with Mr. Nichols after a quick foot chase and beat him severely, Mr. Gerald stated of Officer Hemphill. He added that his shopper “is cooperating with officers on this investigation.”

Others concerned within the Jan. 7 encounter have additionally been taken off responsibility. The Memphis Hearth Division suspended two of its emergency medical technicians who handled Mr. Nichols, a spokeswoman for the division, Qwanesha Ward, stated on Friday, including that an investigation into their actions was anticipated to be accomplished this week.

And two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of responsibility pending an investigation into their involvement within the encounter, Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. stated on Friday evening.