6th Memphis Police Officer, Preston Hemphill, Suspended in Tyre Nichols Death

MEMPHIS — The Memphis Police Division confirmed on Monday {that a} sixth officer had been taken off responsibility in reference to the loss of life of Tyre Nichols.
5 officers have been fired by the division earlier this month, quickly after being positioned on depart, and charged final week with second-degree homicide in reference to Mr. Nichols’s loss of life. The sixth officer, Preston Hemphill, has been positioned on administrative depart; in line with the police report, he deployed a Taser that hit Mr. Nichols within the torso shortly after one other officer pulled over Mr. Nichols, purportedly for reckless driving, on the evening of Jan. 7.
A spokesman for the division confirmed on Monday that Officer Hemphill was positioned on depart on the identical day that the opposite officers have been suspended.
Law enforcement officials kicked Mr. Nichols within the head, pepper-sprayed him and hit him repeatedly with a baton after pulling him over,at the same time as he confirmed no indicators of preventing again on the movies of the incident launched on Friday. Mr. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died in a hospital three days after the encounter. Officer Hemphill is white; the 5 officers who’ve been charged within the incident are Black.
Officer Hemphill’s lawyer, Lee Gerald, stated in a press release that one of many 4 movies of the encounter that have been launched by the town on Friday, labeled Video 1, got here from Officer Hemphill’s physique digital camera.
“He was by no means current on the second scene,” the place officers caught up with Mr. Nichols after a quick foot chase and beat him severely, Mr. Gerald stated of Officer Hemphill. He added that his shopper “is cooperating with officers on this investigation.”
Others concerned within the Jan. 7 encounter have additionally been taken off responsibility. The Memphis Hearth Division suspended two of its emergency medical technicians who handled Mr. Nichols, a spokeswoman for the division, Qwanesha Ward, stated on Friday, including that an investigation into their actions was anticipated to be accomplished this week.
And two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of responsibility pending an investigation into their involvement within the encounter, Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. stated on Friday evening.
