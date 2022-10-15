8 people were injured in a fire at Iran’s notoriously brutal Evin prison, state media reports





Not less than eight individuals have been injured in a hearth at Evin jail in northern Tehran, Iranian state media IRNA reported. A massive, darkish plume of smoke was seen billowing close to the jail in a number of movies on social media Saturday evening.

The fireplace has been contained, and “peace is maintained,” the governor of Tehran, Mohsen Mansouri, instructed IRNA, including that the hearth was began by prisoners. Tehran’s Evin Jail is a notoriously brutal facility the place the regime incarcerates political dissidents.

“Now the state of affairs of the jail is totally underneath management and peace is maintained within the jail complicated and the streets across the jail are being monitored and underneath management,” Mansouri mentioned.

An Iranian safety official mentioned “thugs” set fireplace to the warehouse of jail clothes, IRNA reported earlier.

Activist group 1500tasvir reported that in movies posted on social media, gunshots have been heard and Iranian particular forces have been seen heading to the realm the place the jail is believed to be positioned.

The Iranian official mentioned that the “rioters” have been separated from different prisoners and the opposite detainees have returned to their cells, IRNA reported.

CNN can’t independently confirm the state of affairs.

Amnesty Worldwide Secretary Basic Agnes Callamard responded on Twitter to the social media movies with a reminder to Iranian authorities of their “authorized obligation to respect and shield” the lives of prisoners following the hearth.

Callamard famous the jail is “infamous” and retweeted a put up from journalist Jason Rezaian whose “544 Days” podcast recounts the time he spent incarcerated within the jail.

“Evin isn’t any abnormal jail. Lots of Iran’s greatest & brightest have spent lengthy stretches confined there, the place courageous ladies & males are denied their primary rights for talking reality to energy,” Rezaian wrote. “The regime is liable for what occurs to these inside proper now.”

In the meantime, cities all through Iran stay gripped in nationwide protest actions led by women and girls following the loss of life of a younger lady in police custody.

In September, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died after she was detained by the nation’s morality police for allegedly not carrying her hijab correctly. Iranian authorities have since unleashed a brutal crackdown on demonstrators, who’ve united round a spread of grievances with the nation’s authoritarian regime.

Witnesses beforehand mentioned that Iranian safety forces beat, shot and detained college students at Tehran’s Sharif College. Final month, practically two dozen kids have been killed in the course of the protests, in keeping with a report by Amnesty Worldwide.

Not less than 23 kids – some as younger as 11 – have been killed by safety forces within the final 10 days of September alone, the report mentioned.

Earlier this week, an Iranian official additionally admitted that college college students collaborating in road protests are being detained and brought to psychiatric establishments.