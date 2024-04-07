A C.I.A. Black Site Remains a Touchy Subject for Lithuania

First got here containers loaded with gear for a secluded property below renovation on the sting of the forest. It had housed a horseback using academy and a restaurant, however was being reconfigured for a mysterious enterprise.

Then muscular younger males appeared, jogging by means of the timber at unusual hours and talking to 1 one other in English.

Juozas Banevicius, who watched the comings and goings within the tiny settlement of Antaviliai, Lithuania, practically 20 years in the past, recalled considering it a bit odd that the newcomers would shoo away anybody who got here near the safety fence they’d put up round their property, which was beforehand open to the general public.

“No one knew what they had been doing inside,” recalled Mr. Banevicius, 66.

The reply has been subjected to intense information media and judicial scrutiny within the years since. It has all pointed to the identical conclusion: The village of Antaviliai was house to a secret C.I.A. detention and torture middle, one in all three so-called black websites that the company arrange in Japanese Europe after the Sept. 11, 2001, assaults.