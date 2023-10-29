‘A Communal Sigh of Relief’: Emerging From Lockdown, Lewiston Gathers to Mourn

For the 2 days after a gunman killed 18 folks and injured 13 in Lewiston, Patrick Hynes and different residents in Southern Maine sat in their very own properties, underneath a shelter-in-place order, dealing with their grief, their rage, in isolation.

Now, lastly, they’ve began to share these feelings collectively.

“We’re social animals, whether or not we prefer it or not,” mentioned Mr. Hynes, 65, who lives in close by Durham and attended a vigil together with his spouse, Heather, in Lisbon on Saturday evening. “We’d like different folks.”

This weekend, as Mainers started to course of the deadliest mass taking pictures within the nation this yr, they lastly began to mourn in individual. They shared meals and crammed church buildings. Some simply gave each other a hug.