 A Haitian pilot invented frame used in early luxury cars | Did you know?

Charles Terres Weymann was born in Port-au-Prince, on August 2, 1889 to an American father and a Haitian mom. Fluent in each English and French, he served as a take a look at pilot throughout World Battle I for Nieuport, a French airplane firm that primarily constructed racing and fighter plane at the moment. For his service, Weymann was awarded the rank of Chevalier within the French Legion of Honor.

However even earlier than World War I, Weymann was a prolific racing pilot. He represented america within the third Gordon Bennett Trophy race in July 1911 in England, successful the race. In November 1911, he flew the successful plane within the French Army’s Reims Military Aviation Competition. He additionally received an international air race in 1912 between Jersey and St. Malo.

Overview: exemplifies Haitian greatness, presence and affect all through historical past — previous and current.

Uh oh, it appears such as you’ve hit a paywall! However don’t fear; we’ve obtained you lined. Listed below are a couple of methods you may entry this story.

Associated