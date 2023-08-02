A Leader of Niger’s Coup Visits Mali, Raising Fears of a Wagner Alliance

Per week after a navy overthrow of Niger’s elected president, a coup chief and different officers flew to neighboring Mali on Wednesday to fulfill with its rulers, elevating considerations {that a} key Western ally might develop nearer to navy leaders in Mali who companion with the Kremlin-backed Wagner personal navy firm.

Gen. Salifou Modi, one of many putschists who eliminated President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger from energy final week, was a part of a delegation of navy officers who visited Mali, based on a put up on social media from the workplace of the president in Mali.

The Wagner group has about 1,500 troops in Mali, allied with the navy regime there. Its founder, Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, has praised the coup in Niger and provided Wagner’s providers to the brand new rulers, although it’s unclear what operational management he nonetheless has over the group after his failed mutiny in Russia in June.

Niger had grow to be up to now decade a dependable ally of France and the USA within the combat in opposition to Islamist insurgents. The navy takeover of Niger has thrown that alliance into query, and the assembly in Mali is seen as a sign that the coup leaders in Niger are searching for assist from an African nation backed by Russia.