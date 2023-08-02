A Leader of Niger’s Coup Visits Mali, Raising Fears of a Wagner Alliance

Per week after a navy overthrow of Niger’s elected president, a coup chief and different officers flew to neighboring Mali on Wednesday to fulfill with its rulers, elevating considerations {that a} key Western ally might develop nearer to navy leaders in Mali who companion with the Kremlin-backed Wagner personal navy firm.
Gen. Salifou Modi, one of many putschists who eliminated President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger from energy final week, was a part of a delegation of navy officers who visited Mali, based on a put up on social media from the workplace of the president in Mali.
The Wagner group has about 1,500 troops in Mali, allied with the navy regime there. Its founder, Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, has praised the coup in Niger and provided Wagner’s providers to the brand new rulers, although it’s unclear what operational management he nonetheless has over the group after his failed mutiny in Russia in June.
Niger had grow to be up to now decade a dependable ally of France and the USA within the combat in opposition to Islamist insurgents. The navy takeover of Niger has thrown that alliance into query, and the assembly in Mali is seen as a sign that the coup leaders in Niger are searching for assist from an African nation backed by Russia.
There was no public indication whether or not Common Modi met with Wagner operatives in Mali. Nevertheless, the assembly on Tuesday was attended by Mali’s protection minister, who has been sanctioned by the United States for facilitating Wagner’s involvement in Mali.
“It’s public information that the Malian junta is linked to Wagner, they’re protected by Wagner, they change any Western troops with Wagner,” Kiari Liman-Tinguiri, Niger’s ambassador to the USA, stated in an interview on Wednesday.
In a short deal with on Malian tv, Common Modi praised the “excellent relationship” between Mali and Niger on safety points. Common Modi was scheduled to journey to Burkina Faso subsequent, the place navy leaders have moved nearer to Russia in current months.
Mr. Bazoum was nonetheless locked up in his personal residence as of Wednesday, every week after troopers led by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, the previous head of the president’s safety, detained him. He has not introduced his resignation, and world leaders have known as for his instant launch.
Greater than a dozen West African protection chiefs convened in Nigeria on Wednesday to debate their response to the takeover in Niger. Their nations’ group, the Financial Group of West African States, or ECOWAS, has threatened navy motion in opposition to the coup leaders if Mr. Bazoum isn’t reinstated by subsequent Monday.
Niger’s neighbors to the west, Burkina Faso and Mali, each dominated by navy juntas, stated they’d think about any navy intervention in opposition to Niger as an act of warfare in opposition to them. That has raised fears of a broad regional battle, although analysts say it’s unlikely within the quick time period.
Mr. Liman-Tinguiri, the Nigerien ambassador, stated that leaving Niger within the palms of navy leaders represented a much bigger risk to regional peace than an ECOWAS intervention. He famous that Islamist insurgents affiliated with Al Qaeda and the Islamic State managed massive swaths of Burkina Faso and Mali, and that Niger — the place these militants are already energetic — may very well be subsequent.
“There’s a state of affairs of collapse of the area,” Mr. Liman-Tinguiri stated. “When you give them a sanctuary of three nations,” he stated of the jihadists’ factions, “You give them a base to take motion in opposition to any others.”
The disaster is the most important check in years for ECOWAS, and the primary main diplomatic hurdle for its present head, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the newly elected president of Nigeria. Nigeria has the biggest navy in West Africa and shares an almost 1,000-mile border with Niger, to its north.
ECOWAS has imposed a slate of sanctions in opposition to Niger, which relies upon closely on its neighbors for imports and money. Nigeria provides Niger with most of its electrical energy. Because the bloc introduced a freeze of power and monetary transactions, on Wednesday many in Niger discovered themselves with out electrical energy and speeding to banks that confronted widespread money shortages.
Since 2021, there have been navy coups in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea. All three nations have been suspended by ECOWAS.
Common Modi, who heads the Nigerien delegation visiting Mali, was the navy chief of workers till he was faraway from his duties by Mr. Bazoum in April, for causes that weren’t made public. An adviser to Mr. Bazoum, talking on situation of anonymity to guard his security, stated Common Modi performed a central function final week in rallying the navy behind the coup.
The State Division on Wednesday ordered a partial evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Niamey, the capital, requiring nonemergency staff and relations to depart the nation.
“The U.S. Embassy in Niamey has briefly diminished its personnel, suspended routine providers and is barely in a position to present emergency help to U.S. residents in Niger,” the division stated in a journey advisory.
The advisory additionally warned People to not go to the nation, citing longstanding considerations about crime and terrorism along with attainable civil unrest due to “ongoing efforts to overturn constitutional order.”
An announcement from the division’s spokesman, Matthew Miller, stated the choice had been made “out of an abundance of warning.”
The Pentagon stated it had suspended navy cooperation with Niger, the place there are about 1,100 American troops and drone bases used to hold out airstrikes in opposition to militants in Niger and neighboring nations.
A whole lot of Europeans additionally continued to evacuate Niamey on Wednesday. France stated it had transported greater than 730 residents on three flights, together with about 500 French nationals. An Italian aircraft additionally took foreigners from the nation, with some American passengers onboard.
Reporting was contributed by Omar Hama Saley in Niamey, Niger, Declan Walsh in Nairobi, Kenya, and Michael Crowley and Helene Cooper in Washington.