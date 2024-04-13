A Perpetual Bridesmaid Gets the Crown, and Germany (Mostly) Likes the Look

Executives at Bayer Leverkusen, the longstanding however habitually middleweight German soccer group, have been fielding the messages since a minimum of February. Some had been delivered in individual, a quiet blessing after one more victory. Others got here through WhatsApp, unsolicited and surprising notes from friends and acquaintances and, to their occasional shock, conventional foes.

Soccer, in any case, is fiercely tribal. Rivals don’t simply provide each other encouragement or congratulations. However because the German league season gathered tempo, lots wished to laud Leverkusen’s impending achievement: It was, with every victory, getting nearer and nearer to being topped nationwide champion for the primary time.

And, that meant — simply as importantly — that Bayern Munich was not.

Leverkusen will, this weekend, surge over the road and finish a run of Bayern championships that stretches again greater than a decade. A minimum of it ought to: All Leverkusen requires to seal the title is a single victory, which might come as quickly as its sport in opposition to Werder Bremen on Sunday, or for Bayern to lose.