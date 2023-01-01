A Toxic Stew on Cape Cod: Human Waste and Warming Water

MASHPEE, Mass. — Ashley Okay. Fisher walked to the sting of the boat, pulled on a pair of thick black waders, and jumped into the river to seek for the useless.

She quickly discovered them: the encrusted stays of ribbed mussels, choked in gray-black goo that smelled like rubbish and felt like mayonnaise. The muck on the underside of the Mashpee River will get deeper yearly, suffocating what grows there. It got here as much as Ms. Fisher’s waist. She struggled to free herself and climb again aboard.

“I didn’t suppose I used to be going to sink down that far,” stated Ms. Fisher, Mashpee’s director of pure sources, laughing. Her officers as soon as needed to yank a stranded resident out of the gunk by tying him to a motorboat and opening the throttle.

The muck is what turns into of the toxic algae that’s taking up extra of Cape Cod’s rivers and bays every summer time.