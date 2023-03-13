Activities call attention to assaults on Haitian women and girls

PORT-AU-PRINCE — For some ladies, it’s questioning whether or not to go to work or attend an occasion with gangs so energetic throughout Haiti’s capital. For others, it’s deciding to not go to the market to promote as a result of the possibilities of being sexually assaulted by gangs are very excessive. For others nonetheless, it’s preserving their kids or themselves from going to highschool.

“Instances of violence towards ladies and ladies are growing an increasing number of, particularly with the rise of gangs,” stated Christela Casimir, Consultant of the Episcopal Justice and Peace Fee, talking at a Mar. 8 gathering to attract consideration to ladies’s plight.

Overview: A number of occasions held throughout Haiti’s elevate consciousness about risks impacting ladies.

