Alabama Lawmakers Decline to Create New Majority-Black Congressional District

Alabama Republicans pushed by means of a brand new congressional map on Friday that can check the bounds of a judicial mandate to create a second majority-Black district within the state or one thing “near it,” incensing plaintiffs within the court docket case and Democrats who predicted the plan would by no means move muster with a judicial panel charged with approving it.

A month after a shock Supreme Court docket ruling that discovered the state’s current map violated a landmark civil rights legislation by diluting the ability of Black voters, the Republican supermajority within the Alabama Legislature backed a plan that may improve the share of Black voters in one of many state’s six majority-white congressional districts to about 40 %, from about 30 %.

The map additionally dropped the share of Black voters within the current majority-Black district to about 51 % from about 55 %. In Alabama, a couple of in 4 residents are Black.

Notably, the redrawing ensures that not one of the state’s six white Republican incumbents must face each other in a major to maintain their seat. The proposal should be authorised by a federal court docket, which can maintain a listening to on it subsequent month.