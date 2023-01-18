Almost 200 animals rescued from puppy mill in Ocean County

BRICK, N.J. (CBS) — Two folks in Ocean County have been arrested for animal cruelty and baby endangerment Friday evening, police say. Officers responded to a home in Ocean County following an nameless criticism a couple of potential pet mill.

When officers arrived they rescued practically 200 animals, however for a minimum of two canines assist was too late.

Police in Brick, New Jersey have been at a house on Arrowhead Park Drive on Friday at 7:30 p.m. the place they have been met by the residents, 49-year-old Aimee Lonczak and 58-year-old Michele Nycz.

In the course of the preliminary interview, officers might odor a powerful animal odor coming from the home. They have been permitted to enter the house the place they have been met by an abundance of uncared for animals.

Inside, there have been canines and cats in crates stacked up on high of one another.

Police referred to as for help from the hazmat staff as the home was coated in feces. That can also be once they discovered two lifeless canines inside the home.

It took rescuers about 10 hours to take away all animals who have been despatched to numerous space shelters.

A responding veterinarian additionally despatched a minimum of eight animals for emergency veterinary care.

Additional investigation additionally revealed {that a} 16-year-old teenager, Lonczak’s daughter, was residing in the home. Lonczak and Nycz have been arrested for animal cruelty and baby endangerment.

The investigation is ongoing and extra prices could also be filed.