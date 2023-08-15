American nurse says she clung to Christian song after being abducted along with her daughter in Haiti



Posted: Monday, August 14, 2023.

Alix Dorsainvil, a U.S. nurse who had been kidnapped in Haiti says that after she and her daughter have been taken by armed culprits, she clung to the Christian track “See a Victory” for hope.

Final Wednesday, Alix and her daughter have been freed after being kidnapped for two weeks from the campus of a Christian-run college close to Port-au-Prince.

Based on the Associated Press, throughout Alix’s most troublesome occasions, she turned to the track for religion and hope.

“I’m fully humbled by the outpouring of help and prayer for myself and my candy child each throughout and following our time in captivity,” Alix mentioned.

“God was so very current within the hearth with us and I pray that once I discover the phrases to inform our story, that the mighty identify of Jesus could also be glorified and many individuals will come to know his love,” she added.

The track by Elevation Worship supplied a lot wanted hope in occasions of despair.

Haiti is struggling a extreme humanitarian disaster fueled by gang violence for the reason that 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

