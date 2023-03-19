Amid Violence, Israeli and Palestinian Officials Meet to Promote Calm

JERUSALEM — Israeli and Palestinian officers met in Egypt on Sunday, together with different Center Japanese and United States representatives, in an effort to decrease tensions and the potential for violent battle throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins this week.

The assembly within the Egyptian resort of Sharm el Sheikh got here amid fears that this Ramadan could possibly be a very violent time, after the deadliest begin to a 12 months in additional than twenty years for Palestinians and Israelis. To this point in 2023, greater than 80 Palestinians have been killed within the West Financial institution, in response to Palestinian officers, most in armed clashes throughout arrest raids by Israeli forces, and about 14 Israelis have been killed in assaults by Palestinians.

A follow-up to an analogous assembly held in Jordan final month — the primary of its variety in years — the gathering in Egypt centered primarily on safety points and included dialogue of how one can enhance the monetary state of affairs of the Palestinian Authority, the physique that administers components of the occupied West Financial institution.

The broader Israeli-Palestinian battle was not on the desk at Sharm el Sheikh. Peace talks have been stalled for almost a decade, and Israel’s right-wing authorities contains far-right events that reject any such dialogue and aspire to annex all the occupied West Financial institution.