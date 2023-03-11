An Activist’s Flight Reveals Widening Repression in Algeria

When Amira Bouraoui, an Algerian-French pro-democracy activist, boarded a airplane to France from Tunisia final month, she thought her ordeal had lastly come to an finish.

She had already failed twice to flee Algeria, the place her activism had put her within the authorities’s cross hairs. Her third try, by illegally getting into neighboring Tunisia, resulted in her being arrested and threatened with deportation. Solely a last-minute supply of consular safety from France saved her.

“I used to be able to do something to go away Algeria,” Ms. Bouraoui, 47, stated in a latest interview in a Paris suburb the place she now lives in exile, asking that the exact location not be disclosed. “Not with the ability to categorical myself freely was like a sluggish demise to me.”

What she didn’t anticipate, nonetheless, was the Algerian authorities’s retaliation. A dozen days after Ms. Bouraoui’s escape, prosecutors charged her 71-year-old mom, her cousin, a journalist acquaintance, a taxi driver and a customs official for “felony conspiracy” in serving to her flee.