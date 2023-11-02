An Alabama Newspaper Publisher and Reporter Are Arrested, Raising Alarms

A newspaper writer and reporter in Alabama have been arrested final week and charged with disclosing grand jury proof in an article, alarming press freedom advocates who raised First Modification considerations.

The Escambia County district legal professional, Stephen Billy, introduced the felony fees in opposition to Sherry Digmon, the writer and co-owner of Atmore Information in Atmore, Ala., and Don Fletcher, a reporter, based mostly on an article that the newspaper revealed on Oct. 25.

Mr. Fletcher reported within the article that Mr. Billy had been investigating the native faculty board’s dealing with of federal coronavirus pandemic aid cash. Citing paperwork the newspaper had obtained, Mr. Fletcher reported that Mr. Billy had issued a subpoena for monetary data associated to the investigation. It was not clear how the newspaper had acquired the paperwork.

Ms. Digmon, 72, and Mr. Fletcher, 69, have been arrested on Friday and charged with one depend every of showing grand jury proof within the article. They have been launched on $10,000 bonds.