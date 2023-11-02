An Alabama Newspaper Publisher and Reporter Are Arrested, Raising Alarms

A newspaper writer and reporter in Alabama have been arrested final week and charged with disclosing grand jury proof in an article, alarming press freedom advocates who raised First Modification considerations.
The Escambia County district legal professional, Stephen Billy, introduced the felony fees in opposition to Sherry Digmon, the writer and co-owner of Atmore Information in Atmore, Ala., and Don Fletcher, a reporter, based mostly on an article that the newspaper revealed on Oct. 25.
Mr. Fletcher reported within the article that Mr. Billy had been investigating the native faculty board’s dealing with of federal coronavirus pandemic aid cash. Citing paperwork the newspaper had obtained, Mr. Fletcher reported that Mr. Billy had issued a subpoena for monetary data associated to the investigation. It was not clear how the newspaper had acquired the paperwork.
Ms. Digmon, 72, and Mr. Fletcher, 69, have been arrested on Friday and charged with one depend every of showing grand jury proof within the article. They have been launched on $10,000 bonds.
A faculty bookkeeper, Ashley Fore, was charged with the identical felony offense after she “offered grand jury investigation info to members of the media,” in line with a felony criticism.
The case is additional sophisticated by Ms. Digmon’s twin function: She not solely publishes Atmore Information, a weekly newspaper with a circulation of about 1,300, she can also be a member of the varsity board in query. She was additionally indicted on two ethics violations associated to her place on the varsity board.
One of many ethics fees accuses Ms. Digmon of utilizing her board place to promote advertisements in one other of her publications, Atmore Journal; the opposite accuses her of utilizing her place to solicit paid advertisements from subordinates throughout the faculty system.
In each circumstances, Ms. Digmon had a “monetary acquire” of greater than $2,500, the indictment acknowledged.
Press advocates have raised considerations concerning the fees associated to the Atmore Information article, saying newspapers have been free to publish details about grand jury investigations so long as they didn’t use unlawful means to acquire it.
“The First Modification protects the proper of newspapers to publish truthful speech about issues of public concern — mainly categorically,” stated Jameel Jaffer, the manager director of the Knight First Modification Institute at Columbia College.
“If the Nixon administration couldn’t imprison journalists who printed the Pentagon Papers,” Mr. Jaffer added, “the Alabama D.A. can’t imprison journalists for writing tales concerning the Atmore, Alabama, faculty board.”
The Nationwide Press Membership, an expert group for journalists, has known as on the native authorities to drop the fees in opposition to Ms. Digmon and Mr. Fletcher.
“Journalists in the US have the proper and the duty to report info of public curiosity to their communities,” the group stated in a statement. “That’s precisely what Don Fletcher and Sherry Digmon have been doing after they reported and revealed an article on Oct. 25 concerning an investigation into a neighborhood faculty system’s use of federal Covid funds.”
Mr. Billy didn’t reply to requests for touch upon Thursday. He informed one other native newspaper, The Atmore Advance, on Saturday that Ms. Digmon, Mr. Fletcher and Ms. Fore had damaged the regulation by revealing grand jury info.
“It’s not allowed,” Mr. Billy informed the newspaper, including: “You simply can’t try this, and there’s no cause for that. Harmless folks get uncovered, and it causes loads of hassle for folks.”
Earnest White, a lawyer for Ms. Digmon and Mr. Fletcher, known as the fees “politically motivated.”
He identified that Ms. Digmon, as a college board member, had voted on Oct. 12 to not renew the contract of the colleges superintendent, whom Mr. Billy had publicly supported.
“I can’t show that it was,” Mr. White stated. “Nevertheless it all smells.”
Ms. Digmon declined to remark. Mr. Fletcher, reached by cellphone on the newspaper workplace, stated that Ms. Digmon was “clearly disturbed by this as a result of she’s a robust Christian particular person. So far as me, I’m clearly involved, too.”
Ms. Fore’s lawyer, C. Daniel White, additionally declined to remark.
The costs in opposition to Ms. Digmon and Mr. Fletcher have come not lengthy after a case involving a neighborhood newspaper in Kansas additionally raised First Modification considerations.
In August, law enforcement officials and sheriff’s deputies searched the workplace of The Marion County Document — in addition to the properties of its editor and a metropolis councilwoman — gathering computer systems, cellphones and different supplies.
The searches have been a part of an investigation into how the newspaper obtained and dealt with a doc containing details about a neighborhood restaurateur and whether or not her privateness was violated within the course of, the authorities stated.
The county’s prime prosecutor later stated that there had not been enough proof to help the raid and that every one the gadgets and supplies obtained within the search could be returned.
Anthony L. Fargo, director of the Heart for Worldwide Media Legislation and Coverage Research at Indiana College, known as the authorities’ actions in each Kansas and Alabama “disturbing.”
“This concept of going after the messenger is a harmful thought,” he stated, “and the press must do no matter it may possibly to combat again in opposition to it.”