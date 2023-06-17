An Old Master’s secret ingredient? Egg yolk, new study suggests

Editor’s Notice: Join CNN’s Surprise Principle science publication. Discover the universe with information on fascinating discoveries, scientific developments and extra.





“Outdated Masters” akin to Leonardo da Vinci, Sandro Botticelli and Rembrandt might have used proteins, particularly egg yolk, of their oil work, based on a brand new research.

Hint portions of protein residue have lengthy been detected in traditional oil work, although they have been typically ascribed to contamination. A new study published Tuesday within the journal Nature Communications discovered the inclusion was probably intentional — and sheds mild on the technical information of the Outdated Masters, essentially the most expert European painters of the sixteenth, seventeenth, or early 18th century, and the way in which they ready their paints.

“There are only a few written sources about this and no scientific work has been executed earlier than to research the topic in such depth,” mentioned research writer Ophélie Ranquet of the Institute of Mechanical Course of Engineering and Mechanics on the Karlsruhe Institute of Expertise in Germany, in a telephone interview. “Our outcomes present that even with a really small quantity of egg yolk, you’ll be able to obtain an incredible change of properties within the oil paint, demonstrating the way it may need been useful for the artists.”

Merely including some egg yolk to their works, it seems, might have long-lasting results that went past simply aesthetics.

In contrast with the medium formulated by historical Egyptians known as tempera — which mixes egg yolk with powdered pigments and water — oil paint creates extra intense colours, permits for very easy colour transitions and dries far much less shortly, so it may be used for a number of days after its preparation. Nonetheless, oil paint, which makes use of linseed or safflower oil as a substitute of water, additionally has drawbacks, together with being extra prone to paint darkening and injury brought on by publicity to mild.

As a result of making paint was an artisanal and experimental course of, it’s doable that the Outdated Masters may need added egg yolk, a well-recognized ingredient, to the newer sort of paint, which first confirmed up within the seventh century in Central Asia earlier than spreading to Northern Europe within the Center Ages and Italy in the course of the Renaissance. Within the research, the researchers recreated the method of paint-making by utilizing 4 substances — egg yolk, distilled water, linseed oil and pigment — to combine two traditionally widespread and vital colours, lead white and ultramarine blue.

“The addition of egg yolk is helpful as a result of it could actually tune the properties of those paints in a drastic means,” Ranquet mentioned, “For instance by displaying getting older in a different way: It takes an extended time for the paint to oxidize, due to the antioxidants contained within the yolk.”

The chemical reactions between the oil, the pigment and the proteins within the yolk immediately have an effect on the paint’s conduct and viscosity. “For instance, the lead white pigment is kind of delicate to humidity, however should you coat it with a protein layer, it makes it much more proof against it, making the paint fairly straightforward to use,” Ranquet mentioned.

“Then again, should you wished one thing stiffer with out having so as to add a whole lot of pigment, with a little bit of egg yolk you’ll be able to create a excessive impasto paint,” she added, referring to a portray method the place the paint is specified by a stroke thick sufficient that the brushstrokes are nonetheless seen. Utilizing much less pigment would have been fascinating centuries in the past, when sure pigments — akin to lapis lazuli, which was used to make ultramarine blue — have been dearer than gold, based on Ranquet.

A direct proof of the impact of egg yolk in oil paint, or lack thereof, might be seen in Leonardo da Vinci’s “Madonna of the Carnation,” one of many work noticed in the course of the research. Presently on show on the Alte Pinakothek in Munich, Germany, the work reveals evident wrinkling on the face of Mary and the kid.

“Oil paint begins to dry from the floor down, which is why it wrinkles,” Ranquet mentioned.

One cause for wrinkling could also be an inadequate amount of pigments within the paint, and the research has proven that this impact might be averted with the addition of egg yolk: “That’s fairly wonderful as a result of you have got an identical quantity of pigment in your paint, however the presence of the egg yolk modifications all the pieces.”

As a result of wrinkling happens inside days, it’s probably that Leonardo and different Outdated Masters may need caught onto this specific impact, in addition to extra useful properties of egg yolk in oil paint, together with resistance to humidity. The “Madonna of Carnation” is one in every of Leonardo’s earliest work, created at a time when he may need been nonetheless making an attempt to grasp the then newly widespread medium of oil paint.

One other portray noticed in the course of the research was “The Lamentation Over the Lifeless Christ,” by Botticelli, additionally on show on the Alte Pinakothek. The work is generally made with tempera, however oil paint has been used for the background and a few secondary parts.

“We knew that some components of the work present brushstrokes which are typical for what we name an oil portray, and but we detected the presence of proteins,” Ranquet mentioned. “As a result of it’s a really small amount and they’re troublesome to detect, this is likely to be dismissed as contamination: In workshops, artists used many various issues, and possibly the eggs have been simply from the tempera.”

Nonetheless, as a result of including egg yolk had such fascinating results on oil paint, the presence of proteins within the work is likely to be a sign of deliberate use as a substitute, the research prompt. Ranquet hopes that these preliminary findings would possibly entice extra curiosity towards this understudied subject.

Maria Perla Colombini, a professor of analytical chemistry on the College of Pisa in Italy, who was not concerned within the research, agreed. “This thrilling paper gives a brand new state of affairs for the understanding of previous portray strategies,” she mentioned in an electronic mail.

“The analysis group, reporting outcomes from molecular stage as much as a macroscopic scale, contributes to a brand new information in the usage of egg yolk and oil binders. They aren’t extra merely figuring out the supplies utilized by Outdated Masters however clarify how they may produce great and glittering results by using and mixing the few out there pure supplies. They attempt to uncover the secrets and techniques of previous recipes of which little or nothing is written,” she added.

“This new information contributes not solely to a greater conservation and preservation of artworks but in addition to a greater comprehension of artwork historical past.”



Prime picture: The “Mona Lisa” by Leonardo Da Vinci