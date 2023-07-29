Ancient Worms Revived From Permafrost After 46,000 Years

At a time when the mighty woolly mammoth roamed the Earth, some 46,000 years in the past, a minuscule pair of roundworms grew to become encased within the Siberian permafrost.

Millenia later, the worms, thawed out of the ice, would wriggle once more, and exhibit to scientists that life might be paused — virtually indefinitely.

The invention, printed this week in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS Genetics, presents new perception into how the worms, also called nematodes, can survive in excessive circumstances for terribly lengthy durations of time, on this case tens of hundreds of years.

In 2018, Anastasia Shatilovich, a scientist from the Institute of Physicochemical and Organic Issues in Soil Science RAS in Russia, thawed two feminine worms from a fossilized burrow dug by gophers within the Arctic.