Anthony Albanese becomes first Australian Prime Minister to take part in Mardi Gras

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has turn into the primary chief of the nation to participate within the Sydney Homosexual and Lesbian Mardi Gras within the occasion’s 45-year historical past.

In different elements of the world, Mardi Gras is held the day earlier than the Christian fasting season of Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, which occurred earlier this week.

Nonetheless, in Australia, the annual Sydney Homosexual and Lesbian Mardi Gras this yr is happening between February 17 and March 5.

It celebrates LGBTQIA+ id and variety, champions inventive expression and challenges injustice, in response to the organizers. Hundreds are estimated to have attended.

“When the primary Mardi Gras march was held in 1978, you may nonetheless be arrested for being homosexual,” Albanese tweeted on Saturday.

At that occasion police arrested 53 individuals and the celebration led to violence.

“Within the a long time since, individuals devoted their lives towards the marketing campaign for equality,” the Prime Minister added.

“To be accepted as equal and acknowledged for who they’re and who they love,” he continued.

“I’ve been proudly marching in Mardi Gras because the 80s. This yr I’m honored to be the primary Prime Minister to hitch the march,” Albanese mentioned.

Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull attended Mardi Gras in 2016 however didn’t march, in response to the Australian Related Press.