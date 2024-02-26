Arrest of Migrant in Georgia Killing Turns City Into Latest Battleground on Immigration

When a 22-year-old nursing scholar was discovered useless on a wooded path on the College of Georgia in what’s believed to be the primary murder on campus in almost 30 years, it set off waves of grief and concern that shook the college to its core.

However when a 26-year-old migrant from Venezuela was charged on Friday with kidnapping and murdering the scholar, Laken Riley, it did one thing else: It reworked Athens and Clarke County, a neighborhood of about 130,000 individuals some 70 miles east of Atlanta, into the newest flashpoint within the political combat over American immigration coverage.

In a social media put up on Monday, former President Donald J. Trump referred to as the suspect, Jose Antonio Ibarra, a “monster,” and blamed President Biden for an “invasion” that’s “killing our residents.” Earlier within the day, at an occasion on the college, Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia decried “an unwillingness by this White Home to safe the southern border.”

A 3rd Republican, Consultant Mike Collins, who represents Athens, wrote on social media: “The blood of Laken Riley is on the arms of Joe Biden, Alejandro Mayorkas and the federal government of Athens-Clarke County,” referring to the unified city-county authorities.