Arrest of Migrant in Georgia Killing Turns City Into Latest Battleground on Immigration

When a 22-year-old nursing scholar was discovered useless on a wooded path on the College of Georgia in what’s believed to be the primary murder on campus in almost 30 years, it set off waves of grief and concern that shook the college to its core.
However when a 26-year-old migrant from Venezuela was charged on Friday with kidnapping and murdering the scholar, Laken Riley, it did one thing else: It reworked Athens and Clarke County, a neighborhood of about 130,000 individuals some 70 miles east of Atlanta, into the newest flashpoint within the political combat over American immigration coverage.
In a social media put up on Monday, former President Donald J. Trump referred to as the suspect, Jose Antonio Ibarra, a “monster,” and blamed President Biden for an “invasion” that’s “killing our residents.” Earlier within the day, at an occasion on the college, Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia decried “an unwillingness by this White Home to safe the southern border.”
A 3rd Republican, Consultant Mike Collins, who represents Athens, wrote on social media: “The blood of Laken Riley is on the arms of Joe Biden, Alejandro Mayorkas and the federal government of Athens-Clarke County,” referring to the unified city-county authorities.
Such statements have struck many liberals as demagogic rhetoric piled atop a horrific crime. In an interview on Sunday, Kelly Girtz, the Democratic mayor of Athens-Clarke County, mentioned that the dialog ought to be targeted on mourning the sufferer, and blaming a person moderately than a bunch.
“This homicide was a violent, heinous act,” he mentioned, “and it rests squarely on the shoulders of the perpetrator.”
The comparatively liberal tradition of Athens, its native immigration insurance policies, and the border disaster have mixed with a brutal crime to create a poisonous brew at Georgia’s flagship college, the place scholar politics runs the gamut.
Exterior the scholar heart, Ella Jackson, 19, a freshman from Milton, Ga., mentioned she didn’t really feel unsafe or nervous. However she took problem with the native authorities’s coverage on undocumented immigrants. “I don’t actually suppose it’s our job to deal with the unlawful immigrants, and particularly so shut to a school campus.”
Lately, the town has seen an increase in native left-leaning politicians, Mr. Girtz amongst them, who’ve introduced a brand new focus to questions of social justice and righting what they see as lingering Deep South wrongs. They haven’t been shy about their embrace of undocumented immigrants and a Hispanic neighborhood whose numbers have elevated drastically in and round Athens within the final 30 years.
On the identical time, Athens stays a type of sacred house for Georgia conservatives. The big college, set in the midst of city, has educated lots of the state’s strongest Republicans, together with Governor Kemp, an Athens native. And the college’s successful soccer staff, in addition to the tailgating and adulation that it engenders, are core Georgia traditions that Mr. Kemp and others conspicuously weave into a conservative tapestry of tradition and coverage.
Mr. Kemp, a former Athens house builder and developer, gained his first governor’s race in 2018 with an audacious advert by which he declared, “I received an enormous truck, simply in case I must spherical up legal illegals and take ‘em house myself.” This month, he pledged to send Georgia Nationwide Guard troops to the U.S. border with Mexico.
Mr. Girtz, the mayor, was first elected in 2006 to the fee that governs the unified city-county authorities. He mentioned that Athens’s extra activist band of politicians and their supporters grew, to some extent, out of the brand new wave and post-punk music scene that famously sprouted in Athens within the early Eighties, giving the world R.E.M. and the B-52s.
On Sunday morning, at a espresso store close to campus, the mayor, in an olive army jacket and a ball cap, dismissed the concept that he was accountable for the killing. He mentioned that Consultant Collins, who accused him of getting blood on his arms, harbored “a type of cartoon narrative round how the universe operates.”
Together with addressing issues of race and sophistication that had lengthy separated a lot of Athens’s Black and white residents, the brand new liberal lawmakers hewed to a defiantly anti-Trump stance on undocumented immigrants, a lot of whom got here to Athens to work at poultry crops or arrived through the constructing increase of the early 2000s.
In 2018, the native sheriff on the time, Ira Edwards, below strain from Mr. Girtz and others, ended the follow of holding arrested immigrants in jail for 48-hour intervals to offer federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers a chance to select them up for potential deportation.
The subsequent yr, Mr. Girtz and the fee handed a decision denouncing white supremacy and declaring that undocumented individuals ought to “really feel welcome and cozy” interacting with authorities.
And in 2020, voters elected a liberal district legal professional, Deborah Gonzalez, who pledged to “take into consideration collateral penalties to undocumented defendants” in making charging choices.
Conservatives had been appalled by all of it — and stay so.
On Monday, State Consultant Houston Gaines, an Athens Republican, famous that Mr. Ibarra, the suspect within the College of Georgia killing, was issued a legal quotation for shoplifting at a Walmart in Athens in October, in line with court docket data. Data present {that a} bench warrant was issued, that means that he very doubtless skipped a court docket date.
There exists “an environment of Athens being a spot welcoming to individuals who, frankly, shouldn’t be in the US,” Mr. Gaines mentioned.
Mr. Ibarra was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol for crossing the border illegally in September 2022 and was launched rapidly with momentary permission to remain within the nation, the authorities mentioned.
That launch, or parole, was a follow that the Biden administration used when officers had been overwhelmed with excessive numbers of crossings. It ended that follow about six months later.
In August, Mr. Ibarra was arrested in New York Metropolis on prices of kid endangerment and violation of a driver’s license legislation, in line with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He finally moved to Athens and was residing in an residence inside strolling distance of the crime scene.
In 2022, the Republican-led state legislature carried out what Democrats mentioned was an act of retaliation, redrawing Athens’s districts to rid the fee of three of its most liberal members. Ms. Gonzalez, the district legal professional, was a important impetus for state lawmakers to create a fee final yr with the ability to take away state prosecutors. (That fee is at present in operational limbo.)
Mr. Gaines mentioned this week that he and different Republicans would attempt within the coming days to push payments to tighten up insurance policies round undocumented immigrants.
At a trailer park north of city, Jose Tapía, 50, a building employee from Mexico and a authorized U.S. resident, mentioned he anticipated issues to get more durable for his undocumented neighbors. “I feel there’s going to be extra stress,” he mentioned. “I’m positive the police are going to be extra strict.”