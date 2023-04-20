As Xi Befriends World Leaders, He Hardens His Stance on the U.S.

China’s high chief, Xi Jinping, has rolled out the purple carpet for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil, lauding him as “an previous buddy of the Chinese language individuals.” He has sipped tea in a backyard with President Emmanuel Macron of France, treating him to a efficiency on an ancient Chinese zither. And he has talked on the cellphone with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, providing properly needs for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

However whilst Mr. Xi has supplied a glad hand to these and different world leaders in current weeks, it has been solely the chilly shoulder for america. China has rebuffed makes an attempt by the Biden administration to restart high-level talks and decrease tensions over Taiwan. And Mr. Xi’s authorities has intensified a marketing campaign of ridicule and criticism of america and Western democracy.

Taken collectively, the efforts to shore up ties with American allies whereas publicly discrediting america replicate Beijing’s hardening place as relations sink to their lowest level in a long time over what Mr. Xi has described as Washington’s “containment, encirclement and suppression of China.”

The 2-pronged method, some analysts say, is compelling proof that Mr. Xi has absolutely dedicated to the view that engagement between China and america is fruitless, no less than for now. And it has lent urgency to considerations that the 2 powers are on a collision course that might result in harmful accidents, and even struggle, over Taiwan and different geopolitical flash factors.