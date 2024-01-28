Astronaut Jose Hernandez Endorses Jesus Andrade in Stockton Mayoral Race 2024 – World News Report

Jose Hernandez, Retired NASA Astronaut, endorses Jesus Andrade for Stockton Mayor within the upcoming 2024 elections. Jesus Andrade for Mayor of Stockton Jesus Andrade Mayor of Stockton Brand

Astronaut Jose Hernandez endorses Jesus Andrade for Stockton Mayor, boosting his marketing campaign with a shared imaginative and prescient for town's future.

STOCKTON, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — In a big growth for the mayoral race in Stockton, Jesus Andrade has obtained a high-profile endorsement from Jose Hernandez, an astronaut and a proud son of Stockton. This endorsement brings collectively two people with deep ties to town, united by their shared imaginative and prescient for its future.

Jose Hernandez, identified for his inspiring journey from the fields of Stockton to the expanses of area, has voiced robust help for Jesus Andrade’s candidacy. “Jesus Andrade represents one of the best of Stockton. His dedication to town, understanding of our numerous communities, and his imaginative and prescient for progress resonate with me. I imagine he’s the chief Stockton wants at this important time,” mentioned Hernandez.

Jesus Andrade, a local of Stockton and a candidate identified for his grassroots connections and dedication to town, expressed his gratitude for the endorsement. “Having the help of Jose Hernandez, a real Stockton hero, is an immense honor. His story of perseverance and achievement conjures up us all. This endorsement strengthens our marketing campaign and our resolve to work for a brighter future for Stockton,” mentioned Andrade.

Each Andrade and Hernandez share a standard background, with roots in Michoacán, Mexico, and households who labored in agriculture. This shared heritage and their dedication to giving again to the neighborhood have created a robust bond between the 2.

The endorsement is anticipated to offer a big increase to the Jesus Andrade marketing campaign, because it seems to be to carry new vitality and concepts to the mayoral workplace in Stockton. With Hernandez’s help, Andrade’s message of unity, progress, and neighborhood engagement is about to succeed in a good wider viewers.

For extra details about the Jesus Andrade marketing campaign, please go to TheNextMayorOfStockton.com.

Jesus Andrade For Mayor of Stockton