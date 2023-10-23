At Least 7 Dead as ‘Super Fog’ Blankets New Orleans, Causing Pileups

A dense “tremendous fog” hovered over New Orleans on Monday, shrouding the world in an impenetrable mist that led to site visitors pileups involving dozens of autos and leaving at the least seven folks useless, the authorities mentioned.

At the least 158 autos have been concerned in a collection of crashes, which started simply earlier than 9 a.m. on Interstate 55 northwest of New Orleans, the Louisiana State Police mentioned, noting that fog had been a “contributing issue.” An extra 25 folks have been injured, a few of them critically, the police mentioned.

After the accidents, which concerned autos in each the north- and southbound lanes, a few of the autos caught hearth, in keeping with the police. A tanker truck carrying “hazardous liquid” was being eliminated, the police mentioned, including that it was doable that “extra fatalities might be situated.” The State Police urged anybody with a lacking member of the family to contact the company.

Aerial photographs posted to the State Police’s Fb web page present several pileups on Interstate 55, together with some vehicles and vans that seemed to be charred.