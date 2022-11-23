Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – UPDATE: Douglas County sheriff’s workplace confirms they’re looking the landfill probably linked to Cari Allen’s case.

—————-

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies have been on the dwelling of a lacking Omaha girl on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search simply earlier than midday.

It’s Day 4 of the seek for 43-year-old Cari Allen.

Cari Allen, 43 (Douglas County Sheriff’s Workplace)

“We’re continuously looking based mostly on suggestions that we obtain,” Douglas County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson advised 6 Information.

6 Information noticed a Ok-9 unit search Stolley Prairie close to 168th Road between Blondo Road and West Dodge Highway.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies performed a search Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, 2022, close to the house of a lacking Omaha girl.

Stolley Prairie is 24 acres — a whole lot of floor to cowl. The 43-year-old lacking girl lives close by, in a neighborhood close to 168th and Blondo streets. She was final seen in that space late Saturday night time.

After an hour of following the tree traces, there was no signal of her, so investigators mentioned they have been off to the subsequent search space. 6 Information noticed extra investigators on the opposite aspect of 168th Road, beneath West Dodge Highway — a identified dumping floor that’s effectively hidden.

“I feel they need to search right here as a result of that could be a place that’s remoted and alone,” mentioned jeri Whitmarsh of Omaha. “You don’t know if she got here down right here or somebody introduced her right here — that might be unhappy.”

In the meantime, again at Allen’s dwelling, lab techs eliminated envelopes of attainable proof. A tow truck driver additionally collected the darkish sedan within the storage for nearer inspection again at headquarters.

Authorities eliminated a automotive from a house in west Omaha whereas conducting a seek for Cari Allen.

Investigators have mentioned little or no about Allen’s disappearance, apart from she was final seen round 11 p.m. Saturday by her dwelling.

On Monday night time and into Tuesday morning, Douglas County investigators, with the assistance of the Topeka Police Division, executed a search on a house in Kansas. Nebraska investigators advised 6 Information it was linked to the Allen case.

A Ok-9 unit was additionally concerned in that search.

Nobody got here to the door in Topeka when police there requested. The house belongs to a person by the title of Aldrick Scott.

The connection to the 2 areas was seemingly made after an odd 9-1-1 name Monday night time that got here from a 3rd celebration in Texas, in accordance with WIBW, our sister station in Topeka. Dispatch talked about a code which means lifeless physique.

Investigators carried proof from the Kansas dwelling, however there was no signal of Scott — or Allen, so the thriller stays separated by 150 miles for now.

—

Investigative reporter Mike McKnight contributed to this story.

