Azerbaijan stated on Tuesday that it had launched a brand new army operation towards an Armenian enclave inside its territory, elevating fears of an increasing armed battle in a fragile area during which the pursuits of Russia, Turkey and Western international locations are more and more colliding.

The Azerbaijani Protection Ministry stated in a press release that its forces had launched “native anti-terrorist” operations within the breakaway area of Nagorno-Karabakh, aiming to “disarm and safe the withdrawal of Armenia’s armed formations” from its territory. The nation’s overseas ministry issued what gave the impression to be an ultimatum, declaring that solely the “dissolution” of the unrecognized pro-Armenian authorities within the space would “obtain peace and stability.”

The authorities within the Nagorno-Karabakh area stated in a statement that 25 individuals — two civilians and the remainder army service members — had died because of the assault. They posted a video from a hospital of ambulances speeding wounded individuals in.

As Azerbaijan’s army stress mounted, the breakaway authorities issued a statement, asking Azerbaijan’s leaders in Baku, the capital, to stop hostilities and start talks. The Azerbaijani presidential administration responded by calling on the breakaway authorities to surrender arms and dissolve itself by elevating a white flag.