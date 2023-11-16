Biden and Xi Make Nice Despite U.S.-China Tensions

“ what they name that automobile?” Mr. Biden requested Mr. Xi. “They name it ‘The Beast.’”

Amid world tumult and simmering tensions between america and China, the 2 took time of their first assembly in a yr to alternate the kind of awkward pleasantries that adversarial leaders deploy when they’re making an attempt to make good.

Mr. Biden wished Mr. Xi’s spouse a cheerful birthday. Mr. Xi replied with embarrassment that he had forgotten her birthday was approaching as a result of he had been working a lot. At one other level, Mr. Biden brandished an image of a youthful Mr. Xi standing on the Golden Gate Bridge.

“I stated, ‘I needed to point out you an image,’” Mr. Biden stated Wednesday night at a reception for leaders of the Asia-Pacific Financial Cooperation summit that Mr. Xi didn’t attend. “He stated, ‘I like that image.’ Properly, he was translated to say, ‘I like that image.’” At a high-dollar dinner throughout city, Mr. Xi hinted that big pandas, which he referred to as “envoys of friendship” between the 2 international locations, might be returning to america. Just one U.S. zoo is left with a pair after Smithsonian’s Nationwide Zoo in Washington returned two getting old grownup pandas and their cub to China earlier this month as beforehand agreed.

Mr. Biden finally pierced the “Kumbaya” second by telling reporters after the fastidiously coordinated summit that he nonetheless thought-about the Chinese language chief a dictator. Mao Ning, a spokeswoman for the Chinese language international ministry, referred to as Mr. Biden’s remark “extraordinarily flawed.”

Coping with leaders who’ve unsavory politics is a part of presidential diplomacy. Mr. Biden’s predecessor, Donald J. Trump, loved buddying up with such leaders — as soon as in a pleasant summit with Vladimir V. Putin of Russia in Helsinki, and thrice in conferences with the North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, whose high secret letters he saved stashed in a field of labeled paperwork at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.