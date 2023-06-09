Biden Names New Border Patrol Chief as Immigration Policies Come Under Scrutiny

President Biden named a brand new Border Patrol chief on Friday as U.S. immigration insurance policies have come underneath renewed scrutiny following the tip of Title 42, a pandemic-era restriction that allowed the authorities to expel most migrants for greater than three years.

Jason Owens, who has served within the Border Patrol for greater than 20 years, was most just lately the chief of the Del Rio division in Texas, which handles one of many busiest areas for unlawful crossings. He succeeds Raul Ortiz, who is about to retire on the finish of the month after serving 32 years within the Border Patrol.

Mr. Owens takes over at a time when unlawful crossings have decreased. Though the numbers have gone down within the weeks since Title 42 was lifted in Might, officers count on the variety of crossings to rise once more this summer time, as a result of they’re conscious of 1000’s of migrants who are actually making their means by means of South and Central America with plans to go to america.

Because the chief of the Del Rio division, Mr. Owens centered a lot of his time on getting ready for and responding to those sorts of influxes. He additionally should take care of authorized challenges to new Biden administration border insurance policies, that are designed to discourage folks from crossing into america illegally.