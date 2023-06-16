Biden program revised after 1.5M applications submitted 

The humanitarian parole program designated for Haitians, Cubans, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans has been revised following a overview course of due to the “overwhelming” variety of purposes it receives every day, in response to the Division of Homeland Safety.

Greater than 1.5 million on-line requests to be a sponsor have been filed because the program started in January. The extreme quantity may jeopardize the Biden administration’s goal to cut back border crossings, in response to inner authorities paperwork obtained by CBS News.

Overview: Parole course of adjusted to handle overwhelming variety of purposes to help Haitians to enter U.S.

Uh oh, it appears to be like such as you’ve hit a paywall! However don’t fear; we’ve received you coated. Listed below are just a few methods you possibly can entry this story.

Associated