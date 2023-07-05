Biden Says He Is ‘Anxiously’ Waiting for Sweden to Join NATO

President Biden instructed Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of Sweden on Wednesday that he was “anxiously wanting ahead” to the nation’s acceptance into NATO, reiterating their shared purpose of strengthening the Western alliance in opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Of their assembly on the White Home, each emphasised the potential advantages that might come from including Sweden to the group: “We additionally do assume that we now have issues to contribute,” Mr. Kristersson instructed the president as they met within the Oval Workplace.

However with lower than every week till Mr. Biden and different NATO leaders are scheduled to journey to a summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, the inclusion of Sweden remains to be unlikely any time quickly, given the continued opposition of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. Mr. Erdogan has blocked the membership bid, saying Sweden has harbored Kurdish exiles and refugees affiliated with the Kurdistan Employees’ Get together, which Turkey considers a terrorist group.

The difficulty is vital for NATO, which is loath to indicate indicators of inner division at its annual summit, notably because the battle in Ukraine grinds on. Sweden broke from many years of neutrality after the Russian invasion of Ukraine final 12 months by looking for to hitch NATO. Mr. Erdogan has additionally invested himself deeply within the matter, having lengthy insisted that Western nations don’t take his considerations about Kurdish terrorism critically sufficient.