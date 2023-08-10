Biden Seeks $24 Billion More for Ukraine in Test of Bipartisan Support

President Biden appealed to Congress on Thursday for an extra $24 billion to assist Ukraine defeat Russia’s invasion, organising a significant check of whether or not the expansive struggle effort retains the bipartisan assist it has loved since Moscow despatched troops throughout the border almost 18 months in the past.

The request, half of a bigger $40 billion spending package deal that may additionally pay for catastrophe aid and border enforcement, is the primary time Mr. Biden has requested lawmakers to ship extra arms to Ukraine since Republicans took over the Home in January promising to not “write a clean test” for the struggle.

The spending package deal comes as polls have detected rising weariness over the struggle amongst an American public centered on issues at house. Allied leaders in Europe and elsewhere are watching nervously to see if america will pull again from its management of the worldwide coalition backing Ukraine, whereas analysts say that President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia is playing that he can wait out the West.

Mr. Biden has made his assist for Ukraine a signature of his overseas coverage, arguing that it’s important to American nationwide safety to face as much as bare aggression in Europe. American weapons have been important to Ukraine’s success in resisting Russian forces. However former President Donald J. Trump, who has praised Mr. Putin’s aggression as “genius” and refused to express support for a Ukrainian victory, may make the struggle a central situation in subsequent yr’s election.