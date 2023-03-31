Biden Surveys Damage From Deadly Tornado in Mississippi

ROLLING FORK, Miss. — President Biden vowed on Friday that the federal authorities would assist Mississippi get better and rebuild from devastation attributable to a lethal twister that ripped by means of rural elements of the state final week.

The storm left not less than 26 individuals lifeless and injured dozens in Rolling Fork, a city of about 2,000, and throughout a large swath of the Mississippi Delta, leaving the struggling area greedy for assist to reply on behalf of these affected.

“That is powerful stuff,” Mr. Biden mentioned after arriving in his motorcade, which drove previous residence after residence that had been lowered to piles of lumber and twisted steel.

“The factor that actually all the time amazes me, in all of the tornadoes I’ve been to of late, is that you’ve one home standing and one home, from right here to the wall, completely destroyed,” he mentioned. “It’s however for the grace of God.”