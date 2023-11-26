Biden to Skip U.N. Climate Summit, White House Official Says

President Biden is not going to attend a significant United Nations local weather summit that begins Thursday in Dubai, skipping an occasion anticipated to be attended by King Charles III, Pope Francis and leaders from almost 200 nations, a White Home official mentioned Sunday.

The official, who requested to stay nameless to debate the president’s schedule, didn’t give a cause Mr. Biden is not going to make an look on the two-week summit, generally known as COP28.

However senior White Home aides steered that the warfare between Israel and Hamas had consumed the president in current weeks and days, as he pressed for a pause in combating and launch of hostages held by Hamas.

“They’ve bought the warfare within the Center East and a warfare in Ukraine, a bunch of issues happening,” John Kerry, Mr. Biden’s particular envoy for local weather change, mentioned final week. Mr. Kerry and his crew will likely be in Dubai.