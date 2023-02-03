Biden Weighs State of the Union Focus on His Unfinished Agenda

WASHINGTON — President Biden’s high financial aides have battled for weeks over a key determination for his State of the Union handle on Tuesday: how a lot to speak about baby care, prekindergarten, paid depart and different new spending proposals that the president didn’t safe within the flurry of financial laws he signed in his first two years in workplace.

Some advisers have pushed for Mr. Biden to spend comparatively little time on these efforts, though he’s set to once more suggest them intimately within the funds blueprint he’ll launch in March. They need the president to proceed championing the spending he did signal into regulation, like investments in infrastructure like roads and water pipes, and superior manufacturing industries like semiconductors, whereas positioning him as a bipartisan bridge-builder on vital points for the center class.

Different aides need Mr. Biden to spend important time within the speech on a difficulty set that would kind the core of his seemingly re-election pitch to key swing voters, significantly girls. Polls by liberal groups counsel such a spotlight, on serving to working households afford care for his or her kids and growing older mother and father, might show a successful marketing campaign message.

The controversy is one among many going down contained in the administration as Mr. Biden tries to find out which points to concentrate on in a speech that carries additional significance this yr. It will likely be Mr. Biden’s first handle to the brand new Republican majority within the Home, which has successfully slammed the brakes on his legislative agenda for the subsequent two years. And it could possibly be a preview for the themes Mr. Biden would stress on the 2024 marketing campaign path ought to he run for a second time period.