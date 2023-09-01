Biden Won’t Meet DeSantis in Florida as He Tours Hurricane Idalia Damage

President Biden mentioned on Friday that he would meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida on Saturday throughout a go to to tour the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, the Class 3 storm that hit the state’s Gulf Coast and swept throughout the Southeast this week.

However Mr. DeSantis’s workplace mentioned Friday that the governor had no such plans.

The bizarre miscue between the 2 chief executives — and potential 2024 rivals — got here after Mr. Biden mentioned throughout a go to to FEMA headquarters in Washington on Thursday that he would head south to see the harm.

“By the best way, I’m going to Florida,” Mr. Biden mentioned. “I’m going to Florida Saturday morning.”

The announcement had set in movement a flurry of exercise on the White Home, with aides and the Secret Service all of a sudden planning for a go to to flood-ravaged communities in Florida.

Whereas Mr. Biden didn’t present particulars concerning the journey, throughout an occasion on the White Home Friday morning he responded to a reporter’s query about whether or not he deliberate to see Mr. DeSantis in Florida, saying merely, “Sure.”