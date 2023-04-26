Blackpink headline Coachella in Korean hanboks

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

Bringing the second day of this yr’s Coachella to a detailed, Ok-Pop woman group Blackpink made historical past Saturday evening after they turned the primary Asian act to ever headline the competition. To a crowd of, reportedly, over 125,000 individuals, Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé used the ground-breaking second to pay homage to Korean heritage by arriving onstage in hanboks: a conventional kind of costume.

Whereas the clothes had been shrugged off a couple of seconds into their opening observe, “Pink Venom,” revealing every member’s customized black and pink Dolce and Gabbana outfit, followers the world over had already acquired the message. Screenshots of the second rapidly unfold amongst Blackpink superfans, in any other case often known as Blinks. “The way in which they stepped onto the largest western stage in hanboks … actually proved their place on the prime of the trade,” tweeted one Blink. “Blackpink actually are in a league of their very own.”

Designed by OUWR and Kumdanje, the hanboks had been impressed by the Cheol-lik silhouette. Credit score: Kumdanje/OUW

One other referred to as the group “Korea’s cultural delegation” on Instagram, in reference to not solely the hanboks however different visible cues included into their present, corresponding to one of many stage backdrops that includes an angular tiled roof harking back to conventional Korean structure.

Lately, Blackpink have loved a meteoric rise to world fame. In keeping with Guinness World Records , they’re presently probably the most streamed feminine group on Spotify, and have the most-viewed music YouTube channel. Final yr, they had been the primary feminine Ok-Pop group to achieve number one within the UK and US album charts, and in 2020 their observe “How You Like That” turned probably the most considered video on YouTube in 24 hours. (The group additionally wore modernized hanboks, designed by Kim Danha, in one of many music video’s scenes.) Their landmark set over the weekend was in reality a follow-up to a different milestone: In 2019, they turned the primary feminine Ok-Pop group to ever play at Coachella or every other US competition.

From the enduring Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra worn by Madonna for her 1990 Blond Ambition tour to Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell’s Union Jack mini costume, the correct stage costume can stay on ceaselessly in public reminiscence. Significantly when worn at a career-defining second. Throughout one other watershed Coachella efficiency — Beyonce’s 2018 headline set — the singer’s customized Balmain collegiate-style yellow hoodie was a joyful nod to Black tradition, particularly traditionally Black colleagues and universities.

The group’s 4 black hanboks had been customized created by South Korean sample design model OUWR and conventional Korean dressmakers Kumdanje. Impressed by the Cheol-lik silhouette, every garment was hand-embroidered with metallic conventional Korean motifs, together with dan-cheong patterns and peonies (a logo of royalty in Korea). “It was our pleasure and such an honor to have the ability to present the attractive values of Korea and Hanbok collectively,” the designers wrote in a mixed Instagram publish. “Blackpink confirmed the great thing about Korea and dazzled the world.”

The stage design was one other acknowledgement of Korean heritage. Credit score: Frazer Harrison/Getty Pictures

In Korea, hanboks are nonetheless worn for particular events and sometimes seen on TV dramas. Many designers within the nation have additionally created up to date takes which might be included into on a regular basis put on. At Seoul Trend Week, JULYCOLUMN’s Fall-Winter 2023 assortment drew on the hanbok’s voluminous silhouette to create shirts and structured jackets. Final September, Korean label BlueTamburin introduced the garment to a Western viewers by completely utilizing conventional hanbok cloth to create its Spring-Summer season 2023 assortment at Milan Trend Week.

Whether or not you are a faithful Blink or not, the seems marked a second of Asian visibility, recognition of conventional craftsmanship and a strong instance of feeling seen by vogue — representing Korean tradition and symbolically embracing each its previous and future.

On the finish of their efficiency, and having addressed the viewers between numbers in English all through their two-hour-long efficiency, Blackpink completed their set in Korean: “Till now, it has been Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé Blackpink. Thanks.”

High picture: Blackpink performing on the first weekend of Coachella 2023, shortly after eradicating their hanboks.