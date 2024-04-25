Blinken’s Visit to China: What to Know

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken is assembly officers in China this week as disputes over wars, commerce, expertise and safety are testing the 2 nations’ efforts to stabilize the connection.

America is heading into an election 12 months during which President Biden will face intense strain to confront China’s authoritarian authorities and provide new protections for American companies and employees from low-priced Chinese language imports.

China is courting international funding to assist its sluggish economic system. On the similar time, its chief, Xi Jinping, has been bolstering nationwide safety and increasing China’s navy footprint round Taiwan and the South China Sea in ways in which have alarmed its neighbors.

Mr. Biden and Mr. Xi have held talks to forestall their nations’ disputes from spiraling into battle, after relations sank to their lowest level in a long time final 12 months. However an array of challenges might make steadying the connection troublesome.