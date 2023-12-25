Blizzard Conditions Disrupt Travel Across Northern and Central Plains

Almost one million individuals throughout the Northern and Central Plains have been below blizzard or ice storm warnings on Tuesday, and one individual was killed in a site visitors accident on Christmas, as heavy snow, freezing rain and highly effective winds created treacherous street situations that forecasters mentioned may final by early Wednesday.

A blizzard warning affecting more than 550,000 people in elements of 5 states on Tuesday afternoon — Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming — could be in impact till early Wednesday morning in a part of the area, the place areas may obtain as a lot as six inches of snow and wind gusts of as much as 60 m.p.h., the National Weather Service said.

A storm is a blizzard when it incorporates massive quantities of snow, winds over 35 m.p.h. and visibility of lower than 1 / 4 mile for no less than three hours.