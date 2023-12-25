Blizzard Conditions Disrupt Travel Across Northern and Central Plains

Almost one million individuals throughout the Northern and Central Plains have been below blizzard or ice storm warnings on Tuesday, and one individual was killed in a site visitors accident on Christmas, as heavy snow, freezing rain and highly effective winds created treacherous street situations that forecasters mentioned may final by early Wednesday.
A blizzard warning affecting more than 550,000 people in elements of 5 states on Tuesday afternoon — Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming — could be in impact till early Wednesday morning in a part of the area, the place areas may obtain as a lot as six inches of snow and wind gusts of as much as 60 m.p.h., the National Weather Service said.
A storm is a blizzard when it incorporates massive quantities of snow, winds over 35 m.p.h. and visibility of lower than 1 / 4 mile for no less than three hours.
The lady, recognized as Evelyn D. Reece of Wichita, Kan., was using in an SUV that was struck by the truck, the authorities mentioned. She was pronounced lifeless on the scene. Three individuals have been taken to a hospital for accidents.
Almost 400,000 individuals have been below an ice storm warning Tuesday afternoon within the Dakotas and a slice of western Minnesota. A harmful mixture of sleet and freezing rain was anticipated to blanket the Dakotas and northern Minnesota on Tuesday, bringing ice accumulation totals above a half inch and creating hazardous journey situations, in keeping with the Climate Service.
Because the storm exits the Plains, a wintry combine will seemingly comply with right into a portion of the Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.
Elements of Nebraska and South Dakota had recorded about 4 inches of snow as of Tuesday morning, although sturdy winds prevented correct readings, mentioned Amanda Viken, a meteorologist on the Nationwide Climate Service’s workplace in North Platte, Neb. Some cities in southeastern South Dakota had received up to a foot of snow since Monday, in keeping with the Nationwide Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Earlier than the storm tapers off on Tuesday night time into Wednesday, as much as 4 extra inches of snow are anticipated in western South Dakota, western Nebraska, far japanese Wyoming and northeastern Colorado, the National Weather Service said. In areas the place snowfall has stopped or slowed, freezing temperatures and wind gusts of greater than 55 miles per hour may trigger icy roads and whiteout situations all through the day, forecasters mentioned.
“It’s fairly slick out, and the visibility restrictions that we’re seeing with this sturdy wind aren’t serving to,” Ms. Viken mentioned.
Snow showers and blustery north winds have been sweeping throughout northwest Nebraska on Tuesday, inflicting visibility to be under one mile in some areas, the Nationwide Climate Service mentioned on social media.
The Lincoln County Emergency Administration in Nebraska mentioned on Tuesday that Interstate 80 was being closed in each instructions between Paxton and Huge Springs due to white-out situations and accidents.
“Be protected and take it sluggish in case you’re touring at this time,” the Nebraska State Patrol said on social media on Tuesday.
On Monday, the South Dakota Division of Transportation said in a news release that situations have been “approaching close to zero visibility” on roads lined in snow and ice, prompting officers to shut elements of Interstate 90 by Tuesday morning.
In Kansas, state transportation officials briefly closed Interstate 70 from Goodland, in northwestern Kansas, west to the Colorado state line and warned that roads have been “partially lined or snow-packed” on Tuesday morning. Interstate 70 was reopened, however elements of different roads stay closed, in keeping with transportation officers.
Troopers responded to just about 150 “weather-related incidents” on roadways in Nebraska on Monday, in keeping with Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol.
An accident involving a number of jackknifed tractor-trailers pressured a bit of eastbound Interstate 80 close to York, Neb., to shut for about three hours on Monday afternoon, the Nebraska State Patrol mentioned. There have been no accidents within the accident, which was partly attributable to blowing snow and slick street situations, Mr. Thomas mentioned in a press release.
Forecasters warned that energy outages have been doable within the affected areas as sturdy winds may harm bushes and knock down energy traces.
On Tuesday night time, about 17,000 prospects have been with out energy in North Dakota, in keeping with PowerOutage.us, which tracks the utility trade. The North Dakota Department of Transportation suggested residents within the southern elements of the state to keep away from all journey on Tuesday due to icy roads.
The affect on air journey seemed to be comparatively modest on the outset of the storm however worsened all through the day. About 126 flights inside, into or out of america on Tuesday had been canceled as of the afternoon, in keeping with FlightAware. About 4,300 flights throughout the nation had been delayed.
Vacation vacationers who deliberate to hit the street on Tuesday ought to take warning on the street, mentioned Matthew Meyers, a meteorologist on the Climate Service workplace in Sioux Falls, S.D. Within the southeastern a part of the state, temperatures have been anticipated to stay under freezing, inflicting a lot of the rain that had fallen in a single day to refreeze.
“If they’ll they need to take it fairly sluggish,” he mentioned. “It’s going to be slick on the market.”
Eduardo Medina and Derrick Bryson Taylor contributed reporting.