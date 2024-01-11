Blizzard Warning in Iowa Slows Campaigns as Race Barrels to a Close

Former Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina canceled her town-hall occasions in Iowa that had been scheduled for Friday, citing what forecasters for the Nationwide Climate Service known as “life-threatening winter climate.”

Ms. Haley’s in-person occasions might be become “phone city halls” as a substitute. However Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Vivek Ramaswamy, the rich entrepreneur, stated they might press ahead with marketing campaign occasions scheduled for Friday, for now.

A Thursday night forecast from the Nationwide Climate Service workplace in Des Moines stated that widespread heavy snowfalls would start Thursday and final by means of Friday evening, accompanied by wind gusts of as much as 45 miles an hour. The company added that “journey could change into inconceivable in rural areas by Friday afternoon into Friday evening throughout central Iowa.”