Bodies of 8 Migrants Found in River Along U.S.-Canadian Border

MONTREAL — The our bodies of eight folks — amongst them at the very least one younger baby — had been discovered on Thursday within the St. Lawrence River in Quebec, the police stated on Friday, a lethal ending to what the authorities referred to as an unlawful migrant crossing from Canada to america.

Divers had been nonetheless looking for extra our bodies, stated Abram Benedict, the Grand Chief for the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne, the Indigenous territory in Quebec the place the episode occurred, although the authorities didn’t present a selected quantity.

There have been heavy winds on Wednesday night time alongside the river when it was believed the migrants tried to cross, and that probably performed a job of their deaths, Chief Benedict stated.

An deserted boat was found close to the place the our bodies had been discovered that belonged to a resident of the Indigenous reserve, Casey Oakes, 30, the police stated, including that the authorities had been looking for Mr. Oakes.