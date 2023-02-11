Boy, 12, Is Fatally Shot by Owner of Stolen Car in Denver, Police Say

The proprietor of a stolen automobile fatally shot a 12-year-old boy in Denver after he discovered the kid and others contained in the car, which he had tracked down utilizing an app, the police mentioned.

The person discovered the automobile on Sunday, approached the stopped car and was “concerned in an trade of gunfire” with the individuals contained in the automobile, the Denver Police Division mentioned in a statement.

The 12-year-old then drove the automobile about two blocks, and was later discovered by law enforcement officials with a gunshot wound. It was not clear if the boy had been driving the automobile earlier than the capturing. He was taken to Denver Well being Medical Middle and later pronounced useless, the police mentioned.

The Denver Workplace of the Medical Examiner identified the boy as Elias Armstrong. He died from a gunshot wound, the health worker mentioned. His family couldn’t be reached on Saturday.