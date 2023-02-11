Boy, 12, Is Fatally Shot by Owner of Stolen Car in Denver, Police Say

The proprietor of a stolen automobile fatally shot a 12-year-old boy in Denver after he discovered the kid and others contained in the car, which he had tracked down utilizing an app, the police mentioned.
The person discovered the automobile on Sunday, approached the stopped car and was “concerned in an trade of gunfire” with the individuals contained in the automobile, the Denver Police Division mentioned in a statement.
The 12-year-old then drove the automobile about two blocks, and was later discovered by law enforcement officials with a gunshot wound. It was not clear if the boy had been driving the automobile earlier than the capturing. He was taken to Denver Well being Medical Middle and later pronounced useless, the police mentioned.
The Denver Workplace of the Medical Examiner identified the boy as Elias Armstrong. He died from a gunshot wound, the health worker mentioned. His family couldn’t be reached on Saturday.
The police mentioned that they’d “contacted” the proprietor of the stolen automobile on the scene and that he had not been arrested. The police didn’t determine the proprietor of the automobile. It was unclear below what circumstances the automobile was stolen, what led as much as the gunfire and what app the proprietor used to trace the automobile’s whereabouts.
“At this stage of the continued investigation, the car’s proprietor has not been arrested, and per customary protocol, the D.A.’s Workplace will in the end make the dedication concerning attainable costs,” the police mentioned in an emailed assertion on Saturday.
There had been different individuals within the automobile with the boy when the proprietor approached, the police mentioned, however they fled on foot earlier than officers discovered the automobile. As of Saturday afternoon, the police had not situated the opposite individuals.
Jamie Torres, a Denver metropolis councilwoman, mentioned she was “heartbroken” that the boy had died, the television news station KUSA reported.
“I do know auto theft is a rising problem, not simply in Denver however in every single place, and it’s infuriating to be victimized like that,” Ms. Torres mentioned. “However I discourage any resident to taking a vigilante strategy.”
Gun violence is the main reason behind demise for American youngsters.
Most researchers emphasize that the elevated availability of weapons — particularly handguns — has almost certainly performed a job in weapons overtaking illness and motorized vehicle accidents as the commonest method for youngsters to die.
In 2021, the kid demise fee from weapons was the very best it has been in additional than 20 years, in response to provisional statistics from the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention. That 12 months, 3,597 youngsters died by gunfire and almost two-thirds of these deaths — 2,279 — had been homicides.
The USA is an excessive outlier in terms of gun deaths amongst youngsters.