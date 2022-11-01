Boy’s wheelchair costume wins with NHL players, fans

5-year-old Easton Oetting is a giant fan of the Edmonton Oilers. Easton additionally wants a wheelchair to assist him get round.

With the assistance of a useful father, Easton had the proper costume for Halloween.

For this yr, Easton went because the Edmonton Oilers’ Zamboni machine. A Zamboni is an ice resurfacing machine used between intervals at hockey video games.

His costume grabbed the eye of the NHL, which referred to as it the “costume of the yr.” It additionally acquired the eye of Oilers star Evander Kane, who mentioned, “That’s superior, completely love this.”

Easton has a situation often known as duplication syndrome, which impacts an individual’s motor abilities beginning at start.