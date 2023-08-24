Bray Wyatt, Former WWE Champion, Dead at 36

Windham Rotunda, a former World Wrestling Leisure champion and a third-generation skilled wrestler often called Bray Wyatt, died on Thursday on the age of 36, the corporate introduced.

Mr. Rotunda’s demise was introduced by WWE’s chief content material officer Paul Levesque, the previous wrestler often called Triple H, on X, previously often called Twitter. WWE additionally confirmed the demise in a press release on its web site.

“Identified for his fascinating performances and unimaginable in-ring presence, Wyatt was a defining Famous person of his technology and achieved many feats in WWE, together with changing into WWE Champion in 2017,” the assertion stated.

Mr. Rotunda was the brother of Taylor Rotunda, often called Bo Dallas, the son of Corridor of Fame wrestler Mike Rotunda and grandson of Robert Windham, often called Blackjack Mulligan.