Bud Shuster, a former longtime Republican congressman from Pennsylvania who was topped the “king of asphalt” as a result of he funneled billions of {dollars} in gasoline tax income to his Appalachian district for freeway building, died on Wednesday at his farm in Everett, Pa. He was 91.

His demise, from problems of a hip fracture two weeks in the past, was confirmed by Rebekah Sungala, a detailed household good friend.

Throughout his 28 years in Congress, together with three phrases as chairman of the Home Transportation Committee, Mr. Shuster managed to divert a disproportionately giant share of federal freeway belief funds into pedestrian crossings, entry roads, interchanges, buses, street widening and the Bud Shuster Freeway, which hyperlinks State Faculty, Altoona and the Pennsylvania Turnpike in southern Pennsylvania.

By 1991, he had perfected the earmarking of federal funds to his district so efficiently that when Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, Democrat of New York, was requested which state had reaped the most important slice of the freeway trust-fund pie, he replied, “The state of Altoona.”