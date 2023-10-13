California Allows Cities to Catch Speeding Drivers With Automated Cameras

Decelerate, California drivers.

Pace cameras could be put in subsequent yr in six cities, together with San Francisco and Los Angeles, after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed laws on Friday night time approving a trial run of enforcement programs that may mechanically flag errant drivers for citations.

The brand new state legislation comes as pedestrian deaths have spiked in California and throughout the nation due to extra reckless driving, greater autos and a scarcity of visitors enforcement.

Legislators and advocates for pedestrian security had tried however failed thrice in six years to push a velocity digital camera legislation by way of the State Legislature. Opponents had raised issues that the cameras would invade driver privateness and that individuals of shade in low-income neighborhoods would obtain a disproportionate share of citations.

After lawmakers amended the proposal this yr to deal with such issues, together with permitting low-income individuals to carry out neighborhood service as an alternative of paying the fines, the invoice made it out of the Legislature for the primary time in September.