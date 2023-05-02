California College Town Rocked by Stabbings That Remain a Mystery

A placid Northern California faculty city has been rocked by a sequence of stabbings during which two individuals have been killed and a 3rd critically wounded in lower than per week.

The police in Davis, Calif., a neighborhood of about 70,000 individuals west of Sacramento, have been asking for the general public’s assist since a 50-year-old man was discovered useless with stab wounds on Thursday within the metropolis’s Central Park. Two days later, a College of California, Davis pupil was stabbed to demise in a special park.

The most recent assault occurred on Monday evening, severely injuring a girl sleeping in a homeless encampment close to railroad tracks simply east of downtown. In a 911 name shortly earlier than midnight, the lady instructed dispatchers that she had been stabbed via the wall of her tent. Witnesses reported seeing a person fleeing the scene. The lady was hospitalized and in crucial however steady situation on Tuesday.

It stays unclear whether or not all three assaults have been dedicated by the identical particular person, the police stated, however the descriptions supplied by witnesses in the latest two stabbings are related. The authorities are searching for a skinny, curly haired younger man, between 5 toes 6 inches and 5 toes 9 inches tall, sporting a darkish sweatshirt and black Adidas pants.